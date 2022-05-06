Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

