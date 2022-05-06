Regional Management Corp. (RM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE RM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. 89,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Regional Management by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

