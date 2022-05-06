Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,577. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

