Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,345. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

