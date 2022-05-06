Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $25.28. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 4,929 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.