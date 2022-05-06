Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 186,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

