Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.98

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $716.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

