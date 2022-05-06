Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Republic Services stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

