Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of RSG traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. 32,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15.

Get Republic Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 374,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Republic Services by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.