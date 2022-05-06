Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

