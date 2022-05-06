Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 1,071,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

