Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RFP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.98. 17,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.83. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.