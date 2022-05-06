Retirement Group LLC Acquires 908 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.64. 645,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,953. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day moving average of $173.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

