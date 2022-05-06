Retirement Group LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

