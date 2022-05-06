Reviewing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.86 billion 1.45 $608.96 million $4.19 20.39 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.92 $12.22 million $1.10 16.17

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 2 8 0 2.80 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 7.09% 54.65% 9.83% Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02%

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Mastech Digital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning, deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

