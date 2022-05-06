Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 84.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after buying an additional 239,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.