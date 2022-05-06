Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. 211,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares in the company, valued at $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 401.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

