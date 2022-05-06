RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NYSE:RLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 135,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.40. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

