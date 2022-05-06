RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RLI has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.
NYSE:RLI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. 135,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.40. RLI has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley dropped their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.
About RLI (Get Rating)
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
