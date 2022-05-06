RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

