Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $1,166,343.36 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 27.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,353,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,389 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

