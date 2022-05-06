Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,309 shares of company stock worth $3,449,671.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 309.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

