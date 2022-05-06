Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $210.62 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

