Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $313.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of ROG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,808. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $172.84 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

