Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

