Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $688.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $697.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $638.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 28,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,136. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

