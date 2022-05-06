Roth Capital Trims Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price to $67.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of CYRX opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

