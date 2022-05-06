Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $225,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $119.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.