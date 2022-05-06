Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $130.14. 468,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

