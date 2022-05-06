Rubic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $654,476.00 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Rubic has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a market capitalization of $19.35 million and $654,476.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00260196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00213900 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039620 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.97567030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

