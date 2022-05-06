Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

