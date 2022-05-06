Rune (RUNE) Achieves Market Cap of $639,208.30

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.29 or 0.00131316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $639,208.30 and $508.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00243271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00217587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00474356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039712 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.51 or 1.97572524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

