Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
RSI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83.
Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
