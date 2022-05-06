Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 561,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 136.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 275,868 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 58,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.