Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$38.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.61.

Shares of RUS opened at C$33.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$29.38 and a 12 month high of C$37.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

