Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $752.34 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $752.34 million and approximately $549,967.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $36.11 or 0.00100791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

