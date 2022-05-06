SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.22 million and $232,196.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,856.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00759463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00199905 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018776 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

