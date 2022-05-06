Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($143.16) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €97.11 ($102.22) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($97.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €104.26 and a 200-day moving average of €108.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

