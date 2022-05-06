Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.98

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 733698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($157.89) to €140.00 ($147.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($144.21) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

