Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Salesforce by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in Salesforce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 155,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,854,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

