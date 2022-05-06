Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £53.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile (LON:WGB)
