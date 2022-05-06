Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.31

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 174801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.57.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.