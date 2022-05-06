Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.76

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.76 ($96.59) and traded as high as €101.62 ($106.97). Sanofi shares last traded at €101.62 ($106.97), with a volume of 1,799,188 shares changing hands.

SAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($110.53).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.87.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

