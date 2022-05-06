Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,547. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the third quarter worth $10,050,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

