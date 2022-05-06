SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

