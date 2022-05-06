Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Major Shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 14,500,000 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 452,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.