Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.