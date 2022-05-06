Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 20.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

