Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,440. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $822.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.