Scotiabank Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$66.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.43.
TSE ATZ opened at C$42.66 on Monday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Aritzia (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
