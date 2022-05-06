Scotiabank Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS AOCIF traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $22.65. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

