Scotiabank Trims IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Target Price to C$51.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.56.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGIFF opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.